Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.