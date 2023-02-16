Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

NYSE:J opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

