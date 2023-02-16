Daniel Guglielmone Sells 2,500 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 820,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

