Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,739 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Qorvo worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

