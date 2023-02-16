British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 179,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of BTI opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

