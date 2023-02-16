Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.