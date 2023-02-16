Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,789 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $698.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.17.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,836 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,403 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

