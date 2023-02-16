Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 16,212 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

