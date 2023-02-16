Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $185.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

