Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $185.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
