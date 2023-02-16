Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average is $140.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.