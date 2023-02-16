Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,603 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance
Shares of IR stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.
Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand
In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Further Reading
