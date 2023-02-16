Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,603 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.