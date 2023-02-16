Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IFF opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

