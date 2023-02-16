IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.