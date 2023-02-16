IAC’s (IAC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.13.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at IAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.