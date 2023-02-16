loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

loanDepot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,942,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,330,461.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,077,185 shares of company stock worth $2,085,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $624,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

