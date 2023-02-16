IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

Insider Activity at IAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

