ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 51,046 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,046 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 670,508 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

