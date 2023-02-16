ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

BFH opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Bread Financial



Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

