ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $5.94 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,267,000 after buying an additional 63,780 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

