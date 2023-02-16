Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $146.33 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

