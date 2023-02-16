Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1,407.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,283 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 283,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 445,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Argus lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

