ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.07 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of California Resources worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 48.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in California Resources by 51.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 229.1% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 792,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

NYSE:CRC opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

California Resources Company Profile

CRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

