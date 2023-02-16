Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,838 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

EA opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,550 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

