ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1,674.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,044 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

