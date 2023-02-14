Brokers Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,914 shares of company stock worth $11,755,818 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

