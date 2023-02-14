Brokers Issue Forecasts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.