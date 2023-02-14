Kellogg Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a report released on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

K opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $13,142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

