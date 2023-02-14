Oppenheimer Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ITT in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

ITT Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ITT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

ITT stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

