Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

