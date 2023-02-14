Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of EEFT opened at $112.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 210,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

