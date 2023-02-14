Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshworks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freshworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshworks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRSH. TheStreet upgraded Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 91,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $1,375,757.97. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,555.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 619,858 shares valued at $9,887,547. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $78,846,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $52,342,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

