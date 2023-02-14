Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gray Television, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gray Television Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.