Northland Capmk Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
