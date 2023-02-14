Oppenheimer Weighs in on Green Plains Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $35.33 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Plains by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Green Plains by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

