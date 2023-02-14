Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshworks in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freshworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshworks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $4,566,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $4,566,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 619,858 shares valued at $9,887,547. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 217,646 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 875,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

