Raymond James Comments on FirstService Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

FSV opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $153.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

