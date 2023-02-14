Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

EWBC opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.