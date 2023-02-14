Analysts Issue Forecasts for DexCom, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $118.28 on Monday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

