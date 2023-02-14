DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHT in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

