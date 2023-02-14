Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Elevance Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $9.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.11. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.11.

Shares of ELV opened at $495.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.71. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $432.03 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

