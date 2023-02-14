Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

Shares of EEFT opened at $112.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after purchasing an additional 342,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after purchasing an additional 261,033 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.