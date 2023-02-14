TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC raised TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.91.

TELUS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE T opened at C$27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.40. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$25.94 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

