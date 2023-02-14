Eight Capital Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$1.75

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEED opened at C$3.03 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

