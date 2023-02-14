Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Set at C$2.00 by Benchmark

Benchmark set a C$2.00 price target on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.87.

WEED opened at C$3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

