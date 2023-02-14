Raymond James Increases Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target to C$28.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Vecima Networks Trading Down 1.9 %
TSE:VCM opened at C$22.31 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vecima Networks
In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
