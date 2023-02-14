Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.28 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$755.71 million and a P/E ratio of 30.57.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,973.68.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

