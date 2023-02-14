Scotiabank Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$32.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised Interfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Interfor Stock Performance

TSE:IFP opened at C$25.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

