Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$36.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$31.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.18 and a 12 month high of C$35.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

