TD Securities Boosts Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
Shares of RSI opened at C$6.10 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$6.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50.
Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
