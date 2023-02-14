IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

TSE:IGM opened at C$42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.93. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.37%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

